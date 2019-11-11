Germany October wholesale price index -0.1% vs -0.4% m/m prior

Latest data released by Destatis - 11 November 2019





Prior -0.4%

Wholesale price index -2.3% y/y

Prior -1.9%

Slight delay in the release by the source. The index measures the value of sales made by wholesalers in Germany, it provides an indicator of consumption and retail pattern.







Another slump in consumption activity and the trend suggests further weakening in economic momentum for Germany. The annual reading shows the weakest pace (biggest slump) in wholesale prices since May 2016.



