Latest data released by Destatis - 12 November 2021





Prior +0.8%

Wholesale price index +15.2% y/y

Prior +13.2%





Another month, another increase in wholesale prices and that just reaffirms the trend of surging cost pressures throughout the German economy. This will feed into higher consumer inflation, which we are already seeing take effect in the past few months. Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.