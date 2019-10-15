Germany October ZEW survey current situation -25.3 vs -23.6 expected

Latest data released by ZEW - 15 October 2019





Prior -19.9

Expectations -22.8 vs -26.4 expected

Prior -22.5

Eurozone expectations -23.5

Prior -22.4

Slight delay in the release by the source. Ouch, yet another drop in the headline reading as it comes in at the weakest since April 2010. The outlook reading isn't as bad as feared but is still weaker relative to September sentiment.





All this does is just reaffirm the struggles faced by the German and euro area economies amid a pronounced slowdown in the manufacturing sector, which is starting to spill over to other parts of the economy as well.





Recession, recession, recession. It's looking like a virtual guarantee now for Germany.



