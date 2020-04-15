Germany outlines proposal to ease restrictions - draft

Reuters with the details, citing a draft document by the German government





To propose extending social distancing measures until 3 May

To propose keeping mandatory requirement of 1.5 meters distance between people not living in the same household

To propose giving priority to reopening school for students in the final year of primary, secondary schools starting from 4 May

To propose allowing shops with area of up to 800 sq meters to reopen, as well as all car dealerships

Calls to extend ban on all religious gatherings

Calls on citizens to abstain from private travel, visits to relatives

Proposes extending global travel warnings

As Spain and Italy begin relaxing restrictions this week, it looks like Germany is going to start as well. The draft document above is related to the meeting between Merkel and state leaders earlier today as they discuss on how to move forward from lockdown measures.





All eyes are going to be on the case count across Europe in the coming weeks, and any signs of a secondary outbreak is going to be a massive blow for the economic outlook.



