Germany plans new shutdown starting Nov 2

Virus curbs coming

Bild reports that Germany is set to shut parts of the economy down to curb the virus starting on Nov 2.





The DAX is down 4% today.





Bloomberg reports that ".. Merkel is pushing for a partial lockdown in Germany that would include closing bars, restaurants and leisure facilities through the end of November, as coronavirus infections continue to surge across Europe."





The message that the rest of Europe might be taking from France is that it's better to have a harsh lockdown than to take half-measures because half-measures probably won't work and then you'll have to take harsher steps later anyway.

