Germany posts deadliest day of the pandemic in latest update today
Germany reports 1,188 deaths in the last 24 hours
That marks the deadliest day of the pandemic, with daily coronavirus deaths exceeding 1,000 for the third consecutive day in Germany. Adding to that, RKI reports another 31,849 new cases - which is the second highest daily figure.
This shows the virus situation in Germany is far from abating as active cases sit around ~334,200 as of the latest update. Meanwhile, total deaths have increased to 38,795 persons and continue to present a major concern as the lockdown is extended.
In terms of healthcare capacity, there are 5,491 (-78) virus patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday with there being 4,478 (17%) intensive care beds still available.