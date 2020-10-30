Germany posts record 18,681 new coronavirus cases in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Another 77 deaths were reported in the past day

Germany
That brings the total number of confirmed cases to just shy of 500,000 with over 130,000 active cases seen across the country as of yesterday. Meanwhile, the 77 deaths today brings the total tally on that front to 10,349 persons.

There are now 314/412 - an increase of 16 - districts in Germany deemed as 'high risk'.

German chancellor Merkel yesterday expressed concerns surrounding healthcare capacity in the country, and RKI reports that there are 1,696 coronavirus patients in intensive care beds as of its latest detailed report yesterday.

That figure is more than double what it was 2 weeks ago on 15 October i.e. 655 patients.

The DIVI registry shows that there are still 7,559 available intensive care beds across the country, but the fear is that the pace in which the virus is spreading will start to push that to the limit in just a matter of weeks if not months.
