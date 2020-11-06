Germany posts record 21,506 new daily coronavirus cases in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Another 166 deaths reported as well, the highest since 1 May

Germany
From what we have learned during the first wave, it may take up to two weeks (or more) for the virus situation to start turning the corner. We're only five days into the introduction of 'lockdown light' so let's see how things go in the next ten days or so.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

The number of active cases across the country was around 195,000 yesterday so the latest update here should tip the figure to over 200,000.

The record pace of increase in cases is also starting to lead to a higher death count, with more and more coronavirus patients needing intensive care as well.

The figure on that front increased by 107 yesterday to 2,653 patients - more than double the 1,030 patients from two weeks ago (22/10).

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose