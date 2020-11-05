Germany posts record daily coronavirus infections of nearly 20,000 cases

Another 118 deaths reported in the latest update as well









As the daily cases gather pace, so has the death count as we see a third straight day of more than 100 fatalities from the disease. The total now stands at 10,930 persons.





The detailed report by RKI yesterday sees just 25% (7,068) intensive care beds available across the country, as virus patients requiring intensive care increase to 2,546 (+158).







It is going to take a while for Germany to get the case count down despite going into 'lockdown light'. Going by what we have experienced and seen previously, the process could take at least two weeks and may be longer considering the high base currently.

Barring the Monday anomaly on 26 October, the daily figure has been consistently in the five-digit range for the last two weeks. The 19,990 cases today is a new record with over 185,000 active cases now across the country as of yesterday.