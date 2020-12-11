Germany sees a jump to record daily coronavirus cases alongside deadliest day of the pandemic

Germany posts nearly 30,000 new cases in the latest update today





Adding to that is the deadliest day of the pandemic, with 598 deaths reported. That brings the total deaths in the past five days alone to 2,198 persons. Meanwhile, active cases across the country has spiked up to ~309,000 according to RKI estimates.





The jump to a record 29,875 daily cases isn't a good sign as it could mean that the situation hasn't quite hit a plateau just yet despite tighter restrictions seen in the past month.





In terms of healthcare capacity, things are also less rosy as there are 4,339 (+61) virus patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday and there being just 4,753 (17%) intensive care units still available across the country.





Again, what this means is that we could see tighter restrictions going deeper into Q1 next year and that would dampen economic prospects. However, the ECB has already responded strongly yesterday so we'll see how that plays out.







