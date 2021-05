Latest data released by Destatis - 25 May 2021

GDP (non-seasonally adjusted) -3.4% vs -3.3% y/y prelim

GDP (working day adjusted) -3.1% vs -3.0% y/y prelim





The preliminary report can be found here . A light change to the initial estimate but nothing that really affects the overall picture and outlook with the market more focused on how things are going to shape up in 2H 2021. Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.