Germany Q2 final GDP -0.1% vs -0.1% q/q prelim
Latest data released by Destatis - 27 August 2019
- Q2 final GDP NSA 0.0% vs 0.0% y/y prelim
- Q2 final GDP WDA +0.4% vs +0.4% y/y prelim
Slight delay in the release by the source. The preliminary report can be found here. The final figures are all in-line with initial estimates so there isn't anything to really gather from the release here today.
This just reaffirms that Germany may be on the cusp of a technical recession as the economy continues to show signs of a struggle in Q3 so far.