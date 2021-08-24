Germany Q2 final GDP +1.6% vs +1.5% q/q prelim

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Destatis - 24 August 2021


  • GDP (non-seasonally adjusted) +9.8% vs +9.6% y/y prelim
  • GDP (working day adjusted) +9.4% vs +9.2% y/y prelim
Slight delay in the release by the source. The preliminary report can be found here. A slight upwards revision but nothing that really stands out as it reaffirms a modest bounce back in the German economy in Q2 amid the easing of virus restrictions.

That said, as a reminder, the estimated growth was shallower than anticipated and with supply chain disruptions persisting, the outlook for Q3 may not be all too rosy despite the summer optimism - more so when considering how things may shape up for Q4.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose