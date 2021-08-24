Germany Q2 final GDP +1.6% vs +1.5% q/q prelim

Latest data released by Destatis - 24 August 2021





GDP (non-seasonally adjusted) +9.8% vs +9.6% y/y prelim

GDP (working day adjusted) +9.4% vs +9.2% y/y prelim Slight delay in the release by the source. The preliminary report can be found here . A slight upwards revision but nothing that really stands out as it reaffirms a modest bounce back in the German economy in Q2 amid the easing of virus restrictions.





That said, as a reminder, the estimated growth was shallower than anticipated and with supply chain disruptions persisting, the outlook for Q3 may not be all too rosy despite the summer optimism - more so when considering how things may shape up for Q4.