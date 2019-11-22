Germany Q3 final GDP +0.1% vs +0.1% q/q prelim

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Destatis - 22 November 2019


  • Q3 final GDP (non-seasonally adjusted) +1.0% vs +1.0% y/y prelim
  • Q3 final GDP (working day adjusted) +0.5% vs +0.5% y/y prelim
Slight delay in the release by the source. The preliminary report can be found here. No changes to the initial release, which reaffirms that Germany narrowly avoids a recession.

The growth largely stems from consumption (+0.4%) and government spending (+0.8%), while investment (-0.1%) continues to prove to be a drag on the quarter; alongside the slowdown in the manufacturing sector.

