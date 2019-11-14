Germany Q3 preliminary GDP +0.1% vs -0.1% q/q expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 14 November 2019





Prior (Q2) -0.1%; revised to -0.2%

GDP (non-seasonally adjusted) +1.0% vs +0.8% y/y expected

Prior 0.0%; revised to -0.1%

GDP (working day adjusted) +0.5% vs +0.5% y/y expected

Prior +0.4%; revised to +0.3%

Slight delay in the release by the source. The headline figure is a bit of a surprise as Germany narrowly avoids a technical recession this year.





It looks like the manufacturing recession hasn't quite gripped other parts of the economy just yet and the hope for Germany is that Q4 may see things improve.





That said, there are still a lot of dark clouds surrounding the region and this tiny ray of light may not mean much unless we also see the world economy start showing signs of improvement down the road.



