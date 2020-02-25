Germany Q4 final GDP 0.0% vs 0.0% q/q prelim

Latest data released by Destatis - 25 February 2020





GDP non-seasonally adjusted +0.3% vs +0.3% q/q prelim

GDP working day adjusted +0.4% vs +0.4% q/q prelim

Slight delay in the release by the source. The preliminary report can be found here





No change to initial estimates as this just confirms that the German economy stagnated in the final quarter of last year. Private consumption also flat-lined with a 0.0% q/q reading (compared to +0.5% q/q in Q3) with capital investment falling by 0.2% q/q.



