Germany Q4 final GDP 0.0% vs 0.0% q/q prelim

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Destatis - 25 February 2020


  • GDP non-seasonally adjusted +0.3% vs +0.3% q/q prelim
  • GDP working day adjusted +0.4% vs +0.4% q/q prelim
ForexLive
Slight delay in the release by the source. The preliminary report can be found here.

No change to initial estimates as this just confirms that the German economy stagnated in the final quarter of last year. Private consumption also flat-lined with a 0.0% q/q reading (compared to +0.5% q/q in Q3) with capital investment falling by 0.2% q/q.

