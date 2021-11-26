Germany readies air force to transfer COVID-19 patients as some hospitals overwhelmed

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Not a good sign of things on the ground in Germany

It is being reported by Reuters that the air force will transport severely ill COVID-19 patients from the southern town of Memmingen to Muenster near Osnabrueck in the north, using planes fitted with up to six ICU beds as medical capacity is overwhelmed.

Of note, this will be the first time that the air force will be using such planes to transfer COVID-19 patients within Germany; at least for a start.

For some context, the German virus situation has been gradually worsening over the past two months with ICU cases involving COVID-19 also seen on the rise again:

Germany
