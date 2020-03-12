Germany ready to abandon balanced budget rules to fight virus

It's not like they have a choice





The lack of activity is going to massacre revenues so that side of the budget is going to crumble anyway. But this is more about spending.







I'm aghast at leadership everywhere. There is far too much focus on the economic impacts of the virus and mitigating those. That's like treating the symptoms rather than cause, which is the virus. Actions need to be focused on slowly the spread and managing the pandemic.





Obviously you need to make sure people and businesses survive but the best thing you can do to help them is sort out the pandemic.

