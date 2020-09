Germany records 2,321 new coronavirus cases, the most since 24 April

The virus resurgence continues to gather pace in Europe

The number here isn't too comforting, especially after France also posted a record daily number of coronavirus cases yesterday here . This will only help to intensify calls for tighter restrictions and that doesn't bode well for the economic recovery in the region.





Another 15 deaths were reported over the past 24 hours in Germany, bringing the total tally to 9,443 persons since the pandemic began. As of yesterday, RKI notes that:





"After a temporary stabilisation of case numbers at a higher level, a further increase in reported COVID-19 cases is currently evident in the population of Germany. Therefore, the situation must still be carefully monitored. A large number of COVID-19-related outbreaks continue to be reported in various settings. Case clusters occur particularly in nursing homes and hospitals, facilities for asylum-seekers and refugees, community facilities, various occupational settings, in the context of religious or family events and among travellers."