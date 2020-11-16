Germany reportedly plans to decide about possible December restrictions next week
Bloomberg with the headlines, citing a draft document
- Plans further limits on public meetings
- Plans to make mask-wearing in all schools mandatory
The measures above are likely to go into effect after the meeting between Merkel and state leaders today, with December restrictions only to be reviewed again next week.
In other words, they feel now is too early to decide on that as the virus situation remains at an escalated level and hasn't shown signs of abating just yet.