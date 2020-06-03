Germany plans to lift travel ban for EU member states, UK, Switzerland from 15 June - report

Reuters reports, citing government sources on the matter





There's no mention of any other country outside the general European region for now, with the sources saying that the lifting of the travel ban will be for EU member states, UK, Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein.





Expect more - if not most - European countries to do the same in an effort to save the summer tourism season after the economic hit suffered amid lockdown restrictions and the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak over the past two months.



