Germany reportedly readying up stimulus plan as contingency for deep recession
Bloomberg reports, citing two people with direct knowledge of the matter
This complements the earlier remarks over the weekend by German finance minister, Olaf Scholz, as seen here. The report says that the government is preparing fiscal stimulus measures that could be triggered by a deep recession.
Adding that the program would be designed to bolster the domestic economy and consumer spending to prevent large-scale unemployment.
The report also notes that the government is studying incentives to improve energy efficiency of homes, promote short-term hiring and boost income through social welfare.
There's a lot of stimulus talks creeping up for Germany but they appear to be dependent on a recession hitting before the government will take action. It sounds good on paper but you have to consider that if they wait until we reach that point, it may already be too late.