Germany reportedly said to ban large events until end-October at least
German news outlet, n-tv, reportsDespite the easing of border restrictions and the restart of international travel in Germany, large public events and gatherings are not going to return any time soon.
This will also surely be the case for almost all countries as the likes of large sporting events, concerts, and festivals are pretty much a hotbed for the coronavirus to spread.
Of note, that also means that there will be no Oktoberfest festivities this year. D: