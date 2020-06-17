Germany reportedly said to ban large events until end-October at least

German news outlet, n-tv, reports







This will also surely be the case for almost all countries as the likes of large sporting events, concerts, and festivals are pretty much a hotbed for the coronavirus to spread.

Of note, that also means that there will be no Oktoberfest festivities this year. D:









Despite the easing of border restrictions and the restart of international travel in Germany, large public events and gatherings are not going to return any time soon.