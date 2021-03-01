Germany reportedly set to extend lockdown until the end of March

Business Insider reports on the matter

Adding that German authorities are also mulling loosening lockdown measures a little more but general restrictions should still apply through to the end of the month.





For some context, the current restrictions are set to run through to 7 March but the government and state leaders are to meet later this week (on 3 March) to reach a decision on how to proceed next.





Just take note though that some regions are trying to push forward with easing of restrictions as the lockdown since November is growing more weary by the day. As of this week, hair salons, hardware stores and flower shops are able to open in certain states.