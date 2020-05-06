Germany reportedly to extend general contact restrictions until 5 June

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

As reported by n-tv and dpa news agency

While lockdown measures are gradually being eased, social distancing generally means that any shift back to normal conditions may still take some time. This ties back to a lot of day-to-day activities i.e. limited spaces in shops, longer queues, etc.
