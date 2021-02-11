Germany reports 10,237 new coronavirus cases, 666 deaths in latest update today

Lockdown in Germany has been extended to 7 March

Germany
The daily case count is the highest in five days but it is on the lower side when compared to the December and January figures by quite a stretch.

This continues to point to further moderation in the virus situation in Germany, with active cases falling further to ~159,300. For some context, the peak in terms of active cases was back in 25 December at ~377,266.

Meanwhile, the death count is still on the high side but at least it isn't at peak levels seen over the past month or so, with the total tally rising to 63,635 persons.

In case you missed it, Germany has extended its lockdown to 7 March yesterday while allowing for hairdressers to reopen on 1 March and states will able to reopen schools and kindergartens sooner - Berlin to resume classes in elementary schools on 22 February.

German chancellor Merkel and state premiers will reassess the situation again on 3 March.

For the time being, hospitalisations are still not at levels to be desired as there were 3,736 (-110) virus patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday with there being 4,527 (17%) intensive care beds still available across the country.

