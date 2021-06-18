Germany reports 1,076 new coronavirus cases, 91 deaths in latest update today

The 7-day incidence rate keeps at the low-end at 10.3

Meanwhile, total active cases is seen easing slightly to ~31,600 as the virus situation in Germany continues to show some improvement over the past 7-8 weeks.

Once again, this bodes well for prospects of a bigger summer reopening as long as the trend sticks to what we are observing now. I wouldn't rule out a change of mind in Oktoberfest festivities too at this point but we'll see.

In any case, I will update these numbers periodically and on a need-to-know basis from now considering how things are much improved already.

