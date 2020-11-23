Germany reports 10,864 new coronavirus cases in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Another low Monday count due to the weekend effect

Germany
Even with the low count, it is roughly similar to last Monday (16 November) and that sort of gives an idea that the case count isn't quite abating just yet.

Active cases across the country are now nearing 300,000 while another 90 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours and that brings the total tally to 14,112 persons.

We're now starting the fourth week of 'lockdown light' and it is extremely likely that Merkel and state premiers will be extending the tighter measures into December.

