Germany reports 11,040 new coronavirus cases, 284 deaths in latest update today

The virus situation continues to show much improvement

Of note, the 7-day incidence rate falls further to 72.8 while total active cases is seen easing to ~187,000 - the lowest since end-March. So, that is rather encouraging as it may lead to easing of restrictions as vaccinations also progress further.

Medical capacity remains stretched but in time, it should get better as the number of critical virus patients also dwindle. As of yesterday, there were 3,879 (-136) virus patients requiring intensive care with there being 3,049 (13%) intensive care beds available.

