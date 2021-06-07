Germany reports 1,117 new coronavirus cases, 22 deaths in latest update today

Total active cases fall further to ~69,500

Germany
The daily figures are a little lower than usual due to lesser testing over the weekend but the trend is undeniable, in that it is getting better as the days go by.

Total active cases is seen falling further, dropping to its lowest since 21 October last year. The 7-day incidence rate is seen at 24.3, so that is encouraging.

Vaccinations are also gathering pace, with roughly 37.8 million (45.5%) persons at least having one vaccine dose administered and roughly 17.2 million (20.8%) of the German population being fully vaccinated as of 4 June.
