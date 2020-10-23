Germany reports 11,242 new coronavirus cases in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A second straight day where the daily count surpasses 11,000 cases

Germany
The virus situation isn't boding well for two of the biggest economies in the EU, with France also posting a record number of cases - exceeding 40,000 - yesterday.

Amid the record rise in cases yesterday for Germany, the active cases in the country has shot up to ~76,000 from just below ~69,000 the previous day. Another 49 deaths were reported today - highest since May - and that brings the total tally to 9,954 persons.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
Meanwhile, an additional 33 districts were classified as 'high risk' areas in the country, bringing the total to 166 districts as of the report yesterday.

It is indeed shaping up to be a brutal winter in the coming months.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose