Germany reports 11,369 new coronavirus cases, 989 deaths in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The case count appears to be leveling off but the death count remains a concern as it remains on the higher side

Germany
The latest update sees active cases across the country ease back to under 300,000 for the first time since 10 December, with active cases standing at ~288,400. However, total deaths have now increased to 47,622 persons and remains a major concern.

German chancellor Merkel and state leaders are reportedly expected to meet again today to extend and tighten restrictions further beyond January, as fears are growing over new virus strains that may be more contagious.

In terms of healthcare capacity, there were 5,003 (+32) virus patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday with there being 4,865 (18%) intensive care units still available.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose