Germany reports 11,437 new coronavirus cases, 92 deaths in latest update today

A bit of a lower count due to lesser testing over the weekend

The 7-day incidence rate keeps higher at 165.3 so that is still cause for concern in Germany, as total deaths exceed 80,000 since the start of the pandemic now. Meanwhile, total active cases across the country is seen at ~286,500.

Medical capacity remains stretched as there were 4,740 (+61) virus patients requiring intensive care as of 16/4 with there being just 2,898 (12%) intensive care beds still available.

If that trend doesn't improve in the coming weeks, the federal government will surely see no reason to lift lockdown restrictions going into May.

