Germany reports 11,869 new coronavirus cases, 385 deaths in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Daily cases top 10,000 for the first time in seven days

Germany
That sees total active cases increase slightly to ~119,000 as the overall virus situation looks to meet a bit of a peak in terms of improvement as of late. The 7-day incidence rate has also crept higher to 61.7 - topping the 61.0 reading over the weekend.

The good news is that the death count is somewhat lower with total deaths now increasing to 69,125 person as of the latest update. However, medical capacity remains stretched despite critical virus cases abating over the past few weeks.

As of yesterday, there were 2,955 (-82) virus patients requiring intensive care but there were only 4,425 (16%) intensive care beds still available for use across the country.

German authorities will be hoping for that final jump in improvement in the next week or so. Otherwise, it may be tough to relax restrictions - at least in a meaningful way.

