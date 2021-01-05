Germany reports 11,897 new coronavirus cases in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The case count eases somewhat but deaths remain high

Germany
The nearly 12,000 cases today is relatively lower compared to the 2020 year-end figures of above 20,000 and the record 32,552 cases seen on 31 December. That is some good news as active cases ease a little to ~327,300 as of today.

However, deaths remain on the higher side with another 944 deaths reported today. That brings the total tally on that front to 35,518 persons.

In terms of healthcare capacity, there are 5,744 (-18) coronavirus patients requiring intensive care with there being 4,688 (18%) intensive care beds still available.

German lawmakers are set to announce an extension to lockdown measures some time this week, prolonging the restrictions from 10 January to 31 January at least.

