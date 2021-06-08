Germany reports 1,204 new coronavirus cases, 140 deaths in latest update today

Subscription Confirmed!
Heads up also for an RBA speaker on 9 June 2021 - Christopher Kent, Assistant Governor (Financial Markets)
PBOC sets USD/ CNY central rate at 6.3909 (vs. yesterday at 6.3963)
China state financial media says PBOC may inject liquidity
BOE's Bailey: BOE has not made a decision on central bank digital currency
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.3963 (vs. Friday at 6.4072)