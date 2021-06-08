Germany reports 1,204 new coronavirus cases, 140 deaths in latest update today

The 7-day incidence rate is seen at 22.9

The virus situation in Germany continues to get better by the day, with total active cases falling to ~63,400. That is a far cry from how things were at the start of April i.e. ~221,630.

Eventually, this will also translate to fewer deaths on the daily tally as medical capacity starts to show some improvement over time as well.

As of yesterday, there were 1,796 (-58) virus patients requiring intensive care with there being 3,989 (17%) intensive care beds still available across the country.

