Germany reports 1,209 new coronavirus cases, 147 deaths in latest update

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

RKI estimates the virus reproduction rate to be at 0.71 as of yesterday

Germany
Even though the daily case count has inched back slightly above 1,000 cases, it isn't all too concerning for now. The 1,209 new cases sees the total confirmed cases rise to 167,300. Meanwhile, the total deaths now stand at 7,266 persons as of the latest update.

The good news is that recoveries still outpace the daily case count, with an estimated ~1,800 persons reported to have recovered yesterday - bringing the total to ~141,700 persons.

But more importantly as highlighted above, RKI estimates the virus reproduction rate to be at 0.71 (below the key threshold of 1.00). So, that means the government should still continue with its plans to ease lockdown restrictions in the coming weeks.

