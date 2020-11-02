Germany reports 12,097 new coronavirus cases as 'lockdown light' begins today

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
-
Get passive income just by sharing the SimpleFX US election banners
-
US election trading playbook - Join Markets.com's live webinar
-
Understanding margin and leverage
-
USD/JPY update: Rising coronavirus cases, lack of stimulus, US election
-
EuropeFX taking trading to the next level with RoboX
-
There are three types of US election polls. Add them up and a blowout is increasingly likely
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
RBA monetary policy meeting Tuesday 3 November 2020 - preview
-
RBA November monetary policy meeting decision due Tuesday 3rd - preview
-
Bank of Korea Governor says will act to stabilise markets if needed
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.7050 (vs. Friday at 6.7232)
-
November central bank overview