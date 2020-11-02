Germany reports 12,097 new coronavirus cases as 'lockdown light' begins today

Monday is always a 'low' figure though





And so 'lockdown light' begins in Germany with revamped lockdowns also having kicked into effect in the likes of France and the UK through to the end of the month.





All of this will no doubt have a major impact on their respective economies but it also worsens the outlook for the global economy and hopes of a swifter recovery.





In Germany, active cases have swelled to nearly ~170,000 now with another 49 deaths reported today bringing the total tally on that front to 10,530 persons.





Regarding medical capacity, RKI reported yesterday that coronavirus patients requiring intensive care have almost tripled in the past 2 weeks from 769 persons (18/10) to 2,061 persons (1/11).





While that is a worrying statistic, the DIVI registry still shows 28% spare intensive care capacity i.e. 7,920 beds available as of yesterday.