Germany reports 12,298 new coronavirus cases, 237 deaths in latest update today

The 7-day incidence rate falls further to 68.0

The drop in the virus infection rate is a very encouraging sign as it should eventually lead to daily cases being lower and in turn, deaths as well. Total active cases across the country has eased to ~181,500 - the lowest since 24 March.

That said, medical capacity remains stretched but the better virus situation will help with that as critical cases are turning lower. As of yesterday, there were 3,708 (-171) virus patients requiring intensive care with there being 2,952 (13%) intensive care beds available.

