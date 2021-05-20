Germany reports 12,298 new coronavirus cases, 237 deaths in latest update today

Subscription Confirmed!
EURUSD tests 100 hour MA. Finds some buyers near the level
WTI crude oil futures settle at $63.36
Dollar breaks to new highs after the FOMC minutes
As London/European traders look to exit, the JPY remains the strongest and the NZD is the weakest of the major currencies
Nasdaq recovers off lows (but still negative on the day with a negative technical bias)
Forex Orders
Central Banks
China Loan Prime Rate 1 year @ 3.85% (expected 3.85%) and 5 year @ 4.65% (expected 4.65%)
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4464 (vs. yesterday at 6.4255)
Recap of the FOMC minutes and the surprise element they contained
"Powell to talk taper at Jackson Hole" analyst notes getting trotted out again
ECB Schnabel says Bank sees no reason to hike rates