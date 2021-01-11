Germany reports 12,497 new coronavirus cases in latest update today

Monday typically sees a lower count due to weekend reporting

Germany
Another 343 deaths were reported as well, with the death toll crossing the 40,000 mark over the weekend to hit 40,686 persons as of the latest update today.

Meanwhile, active cases across the country sits around ~334,800 after taking into account the latest case tally above. German chancellor Merkel warned that the coming weeks may be "the hardest phase of the pandemic" yet.

In terms of healthcare capacity, there are 5,320 (-94) virus patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday with there being 4,938 (18%) intensive care units still available.

