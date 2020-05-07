Germany reports 1,284 new coronavirus cases, 123 deaths in latest update

Subscription Confirmed!
New Zealand 2 year inflation expectations for Q2: 1.24% (prior 1.93%)
GBP is dribbling lower ahead of the Bank of England decision due soon
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0931 (vs. yesterday at 7.0690)
Bank of England monetary policy decision Thursday 7 May 2020 - preview
Jeffrey Gundlach says pressure building on Fed funds to go negative … 'fatal'