Germany reports 1,284 new coronavirus cases, 123 deaths in latest update

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The daily case count creeps back above 1,000 for the first time in six days

Germany
That brings the total confirmed cases to 166,091 but the number of recoveries still surpass the daily virus count. The latest update estimates ~2,500 recoveries, bringing the total to ~139,900 persons. The additional 123 deaths reported sees overall deaths at 7,119 persons.

Despite the slight increase in the daily case count, the situation is still much better than it was than in mid-April at least. More importantly, RKI estimates the virus reproduction rate to be at 0.65 as of yesterday so that remains well below the key threshold of 1.00.

Hence, Germany should be continuing to relax lockdown measures further with even the Bundesliga expected to resume on 15 May i.e. next Friday but behind closed doors.

