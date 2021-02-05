Germany reports 12,908 new coronaviruss cases, 855 deaths in latest update today

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Friday February 05 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Thursday February 04 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday February 03 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Tuesday February 02 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Monday February 01 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
BOJ's Kuroda: Stock prices reflect perceptions on economic outlook, corporate profits
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4710
-
RBA SoMP repeats the Bank does not expect to hit its inflation & jobs goals until 2024 at the earliest
-
Fed's George says US economic progress is encouraging, will pick up further
-
RBA Gov. Lowe says the Bank has not ruled out even further QE bond purchases