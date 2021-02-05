Germany reports 12,908 new coronaviruss cases, 855 deaths in latest update today

The virus situation in Germany continues to show signs of abating in the past few weeks but deaths remain a concern

Germany
The daily case count continues to level off with total active cases across the country dipping below 200,000 for the first time since early November.

However, the 855 deaths reported is still on the higher side though there may be a lag time in seeing that fall as cases and hospitalisations start to ease over time.

In terms of healthcare capacity, there were 4,178 (-44) virus patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday with there being 4,335 (16%) intensive care beds still available.

That continues to suggest that hospitalisations remain stretched for the time being.

