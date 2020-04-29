Germany reports 1,304 more coronavirus cases, another 202 more deaths

The daily case count is still hovering just above 1,000 cases

The latest update by RKI sees the total confirmed cases now stand at 157,641 cases with total deaths now at 6,115 persons. That said, an estimated of 120,400 persons are reported to have recovered from the disease in Germany.





The good news is that the daily case count is still seeing some moderation just above the 1,000 case mark. But this can easily turn into a slippery slope, so expect the government to still tread with caution in their steps to reopen the economy in the coming weeks.





