Germany reports 13,435 new coronavirus cases, 249 deaths in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The 7-day incidence rate increases to 86.2

Germany
The latest update isn't going to ease qualms surrounding a third wave in Germany, with active cases increasing slightly to ~137,300. Adding to that is the continued tick higher in the 7-day incidence rate to 86.2, up from ~84 yesterday.

As a reminder, German authorities are trying to work to bring that figure down to 50.0 for most regions - allowing for further easing of restrictions.

Meanwhile, the daily death count is still keeping thereabouts as it has been for the past 2-3 weeks. Another worry is that medical capacity continues to be stretched and that will not help in dealing with another influx of virus cases moving forward.

In terms of healthcare capacity, there were 2,857 (+18) virus patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday with there being just 3,692 (15%) intensive care beds still available.

