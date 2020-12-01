Germany reports 13,604 new coronavirus cases in latest update today

Author: Justin Low

Not much signs that the situation is abating just yet

Germany
The latest tally fits with the trend over the past two to three weeks, so there isn't much change. But once again, the worrying statistic is that the number of deaths have been increasing especially in the last two weeks.

There are another 388 deaths reported today, bringing the total tally to 16,636 persons. In the past week (23-30 November) alone, Germany recorded 2,101 virus deaths.

In terms of healthcare capacity, there are 3,926 (+25) coronavirus patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday with 5,905 (21%) intensive care beds still available.

That also reflects some plateauing over the past few days but it isn't a favourable plateauing when you consider that this could be due to the increase in deaths instead.

Compared to two weeks ago (16 November), there were 3,436 coronavirus patients requiring intensive care with 6,950 (25%) intensive care beds still available.

In short, the situation in Germany is showing signs of hitting a plateau but not really abating as of yet with the number of deaths a bit of a concerning statistic as of late.

