Germany reports 1,390 new coronavirus cases in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

That is up from the 738 new cases reported yesterday

However, the lower case count from yesterday could be attributed to the "weekend factor" once again. Adding to the 1,390 new cases today, another 4 deaths were also reported and that takes the total tally on that front to 9,236 persons.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases across the country has now surpassed 13,000 - the most since 16 May. As of yesterday, RKI estimates the 4-day average of the virus reproduction rate to be 1.11 with the burden on the health system classified as 'low'.

For now, this isn't leading to any return of restrictions (yet) but it is worth keeping an eye on in case as the health crisis starts to impact the economy more profoundly.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose