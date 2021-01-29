Germany reports 14,022 new coronavirus cases, 839 deaths in latest update today

The virus situation in Germany continues to look like it has plateaued

Germany
At least in terms of the daily cases, things are continuing to show signs of abating albeit at a slow pace. Active cases across the country now eases to ~238,500.

The number of deaths is still on the high side but the good news is that it isn't reaching any new peak in recent days. Total deaths now stand at 55,752 persons.

ICYMI, Germany yesterday said it is considering to place travel curbs i.e. banning inbound travel from certain countries including the UK, Brazil, South Africa, and Portugal.

In terms of healthcare capacity, there were 4,437 (-64) virus patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday with there being 4,342 (16%) intensive care beds still available.

