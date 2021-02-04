Germany reports 14,211 new coronavirus cases, 786 deaths in latest update today

The overall virus situation continues to abate in general

Germany
New cases continue to level off at a lower plateau it seems, with active cases across the country now easing further to ~201,600 - the lowest since the start of November.

However, the death count remains a worrying statistic with total deaths now increasing to 59,742 persons as of the latest update today. The hope is that the trend will eventually fall off as the daily case count dips and hospitalisations drop moving forward.

The latter is still hardly seen as there were 4,264 (-58) virus patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday with there being 4,462 (17%) intensive care beds still available.
