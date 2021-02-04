Germany reports 14,211 new coronavirus cases, 786 deaths in latest update today

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Technical Analysis
-
EUR/USD closes in on 1.2000 level ahead of European morning trade
-
Gold under pressure as technical breakdown puts the spotlight on $1,800
-
Major indices close mixed and give up gains into the close
-
Stocks up and down volatility increases into the close
-
USDJPY non trending day should lead to some activity in the new day
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Thursday February 04 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday February 03 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Tuesday February 02 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Monday February 01 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Friday January 29 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
Bank of England policy meeting today - previews
-
China's PBOC digital yuan may mean the country relies less on SWIFT (and thus the US)
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4605 (vs. yesterday at 6.4669)
-
More (again) Fed Evans - stock market volatility will not affect borrowing costs in real economy
-
Nothing due from the RBA today but the barrage continues Friday