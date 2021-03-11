Germany reports 14,356 new coronavirus cases, 321 deaths in latest update today

The daily case count is the highest since 23 January

Germany
This reaffirms that the virus situation in Germany has reached a peak in terms of improvement in the past few weeks, as total active cases rise slightly to ~123,100.

The 7-day incidence rate also creeps higher to 69.1 and that is a key figure to watch as it could hinder reopening developments in more severe virus-hit regions.

The daily death count is keeping thereabouts with the recent weekly trend as total deaths now reach 72,810 persons as of the latest update.

In terms of healthcare capacity, there were 2,785 (-80) virus patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday with there being 3,681 (15%) intensive care beds still available.

That statistic from DIVI also shows that medical capacity remains somewhat stretched even as the virus situation has improved over the past month or so.

