Germany reports 15,332 new coronavirus cases in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Early signs that cases may be appearing to level off perhaps?

Germany
The over 15,000 cases in the past 24 hours isn't so much on the high side relative to the past week but it is still at a high benchmark level compared to early-to-mid October.

It is still too early to draw any conclusions from the less exponential increase in recent days, with yesterday being a Monday as well. But if this keeps up, then at least there is some hope that the tighter restrictions in place may be eased towards the year-end.

As for the current situation, there are now more than 230,000 active cases across Germany. For some context on that, there were roughly 17,000 cases only at the start of September.

And the number of coronavirus patients needing intensive care hit a record yesterday, with there being over 3,000 patients in intensive care units. Again, for some context, that figure was only 235 patients at the start of September.

